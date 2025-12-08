Syria’s Prison of Secrets: The Search for Sednaya’s Missing

After al-Assad’s fall, a lawyer uncovers files from a notorious prison that reveals the fate of Syria’s disappeared.

When the al-Assad regime falls, Ammar, a Syrian lawyer and former Sednaya prison detainee, is determined to uncover the truth about Syria’s missing. Haunted by the disappeared and his own imprisonment, he searches for answers in the ruins of Sednaya prison.

Among classified documents, he discovers records of enforced disappearances and deaths, exposing the regime’s brutality. With each case, Ammar pursues justice and closure, offering families a chance to grieve and heal.

His search is about more than closure – it provides a fragile hope and a path towards reconciliation and justice in a fractured Syria.