Ex-Israeli PM: Hezbollah is the enemy of Lebanon and must be disarmed

Former Israeli PM Ehud Olmert speaks to Redi Tlhabi on Lebanon, the 2006 war, Hezbollah, and the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Israel’s military campaign in Lebanon has reignited a debate over civilian casualties, ceasefire violations, and the limits of self-defence. With senior Israeli officials openly discussing the annexation of southern Lebanon, and a fragile diplomatic opening between Israel and the Lebanese government under way, the stakes could not be higher.

This week on UpFront, Redi Tlhabi speaks with former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, who led Israel during the 2006 Lebanon war, about Hezbollah, civilian deaths, and his assessment of the US-Israeli war on Iran.