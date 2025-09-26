Omer Bartov on Gaza genocide and Israel’s history of occupation

Marc Lamont Hill speaks with Omer Bartov about how Israel’s war in Gaza became genocide.

The United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry recently declared that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza in a new report. With more than 60,000 Palestinians killed, calls for accountability and an end to the assault are mounting.

But how is the determination of genocide made? And within Israel itself, how is Netanyahu’s assault on Gaza seen?

This week on an Upfront special Marc Lamont Hill speaks with genocide scholar and professor at Brown University, Omer Bartov.