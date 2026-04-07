America divided: US war on Iran and public opinion

Trump’s “civilisation will die” threat fuels US unease, splitting Republicans and MAGA over war costs and goals.

Al Jazeera looks at how President Trump’s threat that a whole “civilisation will die in Iran” clashes with a country increasingly uneasy about his war. From the White House to the streets of Washington, the programme shows how the conflict has split America not just between Republicans and Democrats, but also inside the Republican Party itself, between loyal MAGA supporters and conservatives worried about the cost, the language and the lack of a clear endgame.