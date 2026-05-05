US airline fuel shock: Rising costs hit carriers and travellers
The collapse of Spirit Airlines underscores mounting pressure on the US aviation sector. A surge in jet fuel prices—driven by the war on Iran and disruption in the Strait of Hormuz—has pushed operating costs sharply higher. Spirit, long struggling with debt, becomes the first major casualty, leaving thousands jobless and passengers stranded. Other airlines warn of rising fares, reduced routes, and tighter capacity as costs continue to climb.
Published On 5 May 2026