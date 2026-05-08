Trump’s redistricting gamble: Will it work in November?

Republicans control the House of Representatives by just five votes with midterm elections six months away. President Trump launched a wave of aggressive redistricting starting with Texas in June 2025. California hit back with its own map. Eight other states have joined the battle, with Republicans projected to gain a net of seven seats — potentially keeping control of the House. So, can aggressive redistricting save Republicans from a midterm wipeout? And if they lose the House, will Democrats impeach President Trump?