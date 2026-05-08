Make America Healthy Again: Trump’s MAHA movement and its divides

This Is America examines how Donald Trump’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda is reshaping US politics – and splitting parts of his own base. From farmers’ markets to the halls of power in Washington, we explore how Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pushed sweeping changes on food, vaccines and chronic disease: overhauling SNAP to restrict sugary drinks and ultra‑processed foods, reshaping school lunches, targeting synthetic dyes, and sacking senior CDC staff while rewriting vaccine guidance. We look at how the MAHA coalition — vaccine skeptics, wellness influencers and suburban parents worried about chemicals and processed foods — is now fragmenting over cost of care, corporate influence, pesticides like glyphosate and RFK Jr.’s vaccine stance. With healthcare costs soaring, Democrats sensing an opening, and Republicans trying to keep MAHA voters onside ahead of the midterms, we ask whether Trump’s health revolution has become a political liability as much as an asset.