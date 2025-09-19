Why Gen Z brought down the government in Nepal

Mass Gen Z demonstrations in Nepal bring down the government.

Curfews imposed. Soldiers on the streets. A prime minister forced to resign. After a social media blackout and years of corruption charges, the protests turned violent, leaving dozens dead.

Nepal’s army is now in talks with demonstrators to decide on an interim leader after KP Sharma Oli stepped down during the unrest. Why are so many young people angry — and what comes next for Nepal?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Birat Bijay Ojha – Writer

Sahana Bajracharya – Journalist

Subina Shrestha – Journalist and filmmaker