Video Duration 24 minutes 46 seconds 24:46
The Stream

How AI is being used to target Palestinians

We examine how emerging military tech is used in war zones and how Palestinians try to use tech to their advantage.

As artificial intelligence reshapes modern warfare, questions are growing over its use in real-world conflicts. Reports suggest Gaza may be a testing ground for AI-driven targeting, surveillance, and military decision-making systems. What does this mean for those living under constant threat, and how could it shape the future of war?

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Sharif Naim – CEO, Taqat Gaza

Paul Biggar – Founder, Tech for Palestine

Iyad Hmidat – Founder, Yaffa Solutions

Published On 7 Apr 2026

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