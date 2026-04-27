How does targeting water supply during war worsen the scarcity crisis?
We explore why water infrastructure is increasingly being targeted in the midst of war and conflict.
Water sustains life, but what happens when it is weaponised? In the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran, desalination plants supplying millions in the Gulf have become targets. This reflects a growing pattern: water infrastructure is increasingly vulnerable as global scarcity intensifies. The United Nations warns of looming “water bankruptcy” driven by climate change and rising global demands, including AI data centres.
Presenter: Stefanie Dekker
Guests:
Kaveh Madani – Director, UNU Institute for Water, Environment & Health
Zeina Moneer – Environmental policy and climate programmes expert
Published On 27 Apr 2026