How can students in Gaza continue to learn with no universities?

We look at the hardships of students in Gaza trying to pursue higher education after Israel destroyed all universities.

Studying in international universities is the only option for many Palestinians in Gaza who dream about a higher education after the destruction of their universities. But securing a spot via scholarship programs is not enough: most students are trapped and facing severe bureaucratic delays by Israeli authorities for evacuation.

Presenter: Stefanie Dekker

Guests:

Mohamed Alazeb – Displaced university student in Gaza

Ahmed Issa – Founder, Scholarships for Ghazza

Nora Parr – Researcher, University of Birmingham

Ghada Ashour – Master’s student, Dublin City University