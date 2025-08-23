Will Israel choose truce or war?

Journalist and author Jeremy Scahill argues that Israel is feigning ignorance if it thinks Hamas will surrender.

If Israel rejects the latest offer to pause its War on Gaza, it’s a sign that Israel “doesn’t want any deal,” argues US journalist and author Jeremy Scahill.

Scahill, the co-founder of Drop Site News, tells host Steve Clemons that Hamas has offered major concessions on sticking points such as the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released, Israeli withdrawal from the border with Egypt, and the so-called GHF.

But with carte blanche from the US to continue its war, the question remains: Will Israel decide to sign a temporary deal or pursue war?