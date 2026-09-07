Board of Peace touts progress as Palestinians’ situation worsens

Humanitarian official Athena Rayburn dissects the Israeli tactics making life ‘untenable’ for millions of Palestinians.

In this episode, Athena Rayburn, the executive director of the Association of International Development Agencies, describes what daily life has become in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

In Gaza, more than two million Palestinians have been corralled into about 104sq km (40sq miles), where Israeli forces consistently bomb them. Basic human requirements like clean water, food, electricity, medicine and durable shelter are hard to come by, with Israel imposing severe restrictions on humanitarian aid and groups. The United States-backed Board of Peace touts progress, but Rayburn tells host Steve Clemons that the situation on the ground has become “untenable and catastrophic”.