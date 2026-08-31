Is Trump testing the limits of US power?

With weeks to go before US midterm elections, are President Donald Trump’s policies helping or hurting his Republican Party?

Host Steve Clemons asks The Hill’s Niall Stanage and Politico’s Irie Sentner about the fortunes of both major United States parties – Republican and Democrat – in the upcoming November 3 local elections.

Stanage argues that the Trump administration’s conversion of the US-Iran war into an economic war is meant to take the issue out of the limelight, at least until the election is over.

But the war, and the rising prices it has caused, are weighing heavily on the minds of voters, argues Sentner.