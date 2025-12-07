Kagame: ‘Never seen this much attention’ to ending Africa war

Rwandan President Paul Kagame praises Trumpian diplomacy for de-emphasizing ‘democracy, freedom and human rights’.

US diplomacy under President Donald Trump has a bigger chance of success because it focuses on transactional deals that “translate into improvements of people’s lives” instead of “theories about democracy, freedom and human rights”, argues Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

Kagame, who has led Rwanda for more than 30 years, tells host Steve Clemons that he’s “never seen the level of focus, attention, energy and pressure” that the US president brought to the conflict between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda, which led to the signing of a tentative deal between the two sides in Washington on December 4.