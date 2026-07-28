Trump, Netanyahu and the Iran question

This is America, where the relationship between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in focus as they meet for the first time since the start of the war. For years, President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have shared one of the closest political alliances on the world stage. Often more transactional than ideological. Both men are said to have similar governing styles, rallying a broad base of right-wing voters against media and legal institutions they denounce as enemies. Now their political interests are diverging over the war with Iran. Trump is considering resuming major combat operations in Iran that would likely include a joint military campaign with Israel similar to the launch of Operation Epic Fury on Feb. 28. A meeting with Netanyahu could be significant for Trump’s decision-making and for coordination between the countries.