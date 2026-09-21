The world’s richest Black man says he aims to make Africa more self-sufficient and less reliant on imports.

Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote says building his refinery was the hardest challenge he’s faced, but he never considered giving up.

For decades, Nigeria – Africa’s biggest oil producer – spent billions of dollars importing refined petroleum products because its state-owned refineries were barely functioning.

Dangote, who is Africa’s richest man, says his refinery has made his country less dependent on imported fuel.

Since the February 28 launch of the US-Israel war on Iran, the facility has seen an increase in demand for its jet fuel due to disruptions to global energy supplies.

Dangote wants to double the refinery’s processing capacity and says he’s listing the company on the Nigerian stock exchange to create wealth for ordinary citizens.

The world’s wealthiest Black man rejects criticism that he’s creating a monopoly. Dangote says his goal is to make Africa great and to make the continent more self-sufficient and less reliant on imports.