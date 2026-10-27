Wales first minister : ‘We’re within a union that is not a union of equals’

The first minister of Wales says his nation deserves a new deal from the United Kingdom. Rhun ap Iorwerth says its relationship with the UK is not working because the union is not one of equals. That is why he is pushing for an agreement that will fix what he calls “historic unfairness”.

In a letter to the British prime minister, the Welsh first minister has formally requested the transfer of more power to Wales to allow it to control its policing, justice system, rail network and natural resources. His centre-left Welsh nationalist party, Plaid Cymru, came to power in May, ending more than a century of Labour Party dominance in Wales. Just four months into his term, he signed a pact with Scotland and Northern Ireland declaring their right to self-determination, and warning the British Parliament that its time is coming to an end.

He insists that the agreement is not meant to tear down the UK but rather to allow the Welsh government to decide its own future. He says Wales is on the journey towards independence. But he will not push for a referendum this parliament.