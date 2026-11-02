Senegal hosts Africa’s first Olympics

More than 2,000 athletes from around the world are in Senegal for the Youth Olympic Games to compete in Africa’s first Olympic event.

The head of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kirsty Coventry, says this is a milestone, not just for Senegal but for the continent, which has the largest youth population. The games, postponed four years ago because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are being viewed as a test for Africa to see whether it can handle major international sports events.

She says this is a chance for Africa to show the world what it is capable of hosting such big events. Herself an Olympic gold medallist in swimming, Coventry tells Al Jazeera she hopes the games will empower young people and inspire them to dream big.

But as the Olympic flame burns bright in Senegal – the future of the youth games is uncertain. Senegal’s President Bassirou Diomaye Faye says hosting the event is a proud moment. However, the country is facing economic challenges, and some critics say the money could have been better spent elsewhere.

Coventry says the IOC is re-evaluating its direction and examining how to reduce the costs of hosting.