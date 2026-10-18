Russia’s war in Ukraine puts Europe on edge

Fears are growing that Russia’s war in Ukraine could spill over into neighbouring NATO members – and spread regionally.

Some countries would argue it already has – pointing to drone incursions, cyberattacks and sabotage.

European nations say Moscow is targeting Ukraine’s allies to intimidate them. The Kremlin denies the accusations.

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski warns Europe should be ready to respond robustly to Russia’s hybrid attacks.

Poland, which borders Ukraine, is home to a NATO logistics hub used for military and civilian support to its neighbour.

The International Centre for Counterterrorism says the country is the ‘primary focus’ of Russia’s sabotage campaign in Europe.

It’s also the country most targeted by cyberattacks, according to research from Harvard, with about four thousand politically motivated attacks per day.

And Poland is on heightened alert.

It’s reported several airspace violations — and authorities say more drone and missile strikes are likely.

Sikorski says that for the war to end Russian President Vladimir Putin would have to admit his original goals are unachievable and that the full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a mistake.