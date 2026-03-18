‘This is America’s war’: Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi

Iran’s foreign minister blames the US for regional escalation and says Washington is responsible for all consequences.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tells Talk to Al Jazeera that the United States is responsible for the war engulfing the region.

He denies targeting civilians, defends Iran’s retaliation, and warns that the US military presence across the Gulf makes escalation unavoidable.

Araghchi also signals possible new rules for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, while rejecting a ceasefire in favour of a permanent end to the war.