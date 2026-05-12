Hakan Fidan on Iran, Gulf security and Turkiye’s regional role

Turkiye’s foreign minister discusses Iran, Gulf tensions, and Ankara’s role in the region.

As tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States remain unresolved, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan tells Talk to Al Jazeera how Ankara views the risks of escalation, Gulf security, and Turkiye’s growing geopolitical role. From diplomacy and defence to regional influence, he explains where Turkiye stands in a rapidly shifting region.