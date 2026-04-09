Zohran Mamdani on 100 days as New York mayor

NYC’s mayor reflects on childcare, housing, bigotry, Iran and the future of the Democratic Party.

In his first sit-down interview with Al Jazeera since taking office, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani reflects on his first 100 days in office. He discusses childcare, housing costs, taxing the wealthy, relations with the US president, opposition to the war on Iran, rising anti-Muslim bigotry, and what Democrats are missing in their appeal to working-class voters.