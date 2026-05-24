Fatou Bensouda on Israeli threats against her and the ICC

The court’s former chief prosecutor says justice is being sacrificed to political interests.

Fatou Bensouda, former International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor, discusses the threats, pressure and sanctions she faced while pursuing investigations on Palestine. She says Israel wanted the investigations stopped, describes feeling unsupported by ICC member states and warns that international justice is being sacrificed to political interests. Bensouda also reflects on US sanctions, accusations of ICC double standards and whether leaders such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can ever be brought before the court.