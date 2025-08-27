Trump’s Diplomacy: Peacemaker or Political Prestige?
Trump’s Diplomacy: Peacemaker or Political Prestige?
Is Donald Trump’s diplomatic dealmaking truly putting an end to several wars?
Donald Trump insists he has halted six wars since taking office, presenting himself as the world’s “peacemaker-in-chief.” The claim has even fueled talk of a Nobel Prize. But is he truly ending wars – or simply shaping peace to suit his politics? Jillian Wolf explains in this week’s Fact Check.
Published On 27 Aug 2025