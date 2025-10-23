The Facts Behind Trump’s Drug War

Trump calls the Caribbean strikes a “war on drugs” – but with no drug proof, critics question the real motive.

The Trump administration says its lethal strikes on boats in the Caribbean are part of a “war on drugs.” But with no public proof of narcotics cargo, it’s led to questions about whether that evidence exists, and what’s behind the administration’s strategy. Jillian Wolf checks the facts.

