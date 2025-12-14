The Real Numbers Behind Trump’s Economy
The Real Numbers Behind Trump’s Economy
US President Donald Trump is promoting his nation’s economic record, insisting prices are falling and investment is surging – but the data, and rising cost-of-living pressures, tell a different story. Jillian Wolf checks the facts.
Published On 14 Dec 2025