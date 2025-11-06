MAMDANI’S WIN: WHAT ARE HIS CRITICS SAYING?
MAMDANI’S WIN: WHAT ARE HIS CRITICS SAYING?
Zohran Mamdani’s landmark win in the NYC mayoral race marks a shift – and ignites false claims on communism, election fraud & city funding.
Zohran Mamdani’s historic win as New York City’s first Muslim and first South Asian mayor is being hailed as a turning point for progressives. But it’s also sparked false claims about communism, ballot rigging, and federal funding cuts. Jillian Wolf checks the facts.
Subscribe to our channel: http://bit.ly/AJSubscribe
Follow us on X : https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
Check our website: http://www.aljazeera.com/
Check out our Instagram page: https://www.instagram.com/aljazeeraenglish/
Download AJE Mobile App: https://aje.io/AJEMobile
#aljazeera
#aljazeeraenglish
#aljazeeranewslive