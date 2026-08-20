From Bruno Fernandes’s future to a Champions League return, all to know about Manchester United before the new football season.

Manchester United’s third-place finish in the Premier League last season has not only restored them to the UEFA Champions League, but it has offered a glimmer of hope that a title challenge may not be as far away as their fans feared.

This is Manchester United, though – a club built on comebacks against the odds, but also infamous for slipping dramatically off the pace.

The Munich air tragedy in 1958 wiped out the majority of United’s famed “Busby Babes” side, but the rebuild by Matt Busby to win the then-European Cup 10 years later resulted in admiration and fandom across the world.

The last league title for Busby came in 1967, and United had to wait 23 years until manager Alex Ferguson restored the club’s place at the top of the table; he went on to send United to pole position for the number of league titles won.

The comeback for United was truly completed when Ferguson’s side lifted the Champions League in 1999. A 31-year wait ended, yet still, it needed that famous injury-time turnaround.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at where United are now in their hunt to end their latest wait for a Premier League title, with the last coming under Ferguson in 2013.

Can Man United win the Premier League this season?

United’s third-place finish in the Premier League last season was their best since Erik ten Hag led them to third in 2023.

They have only finished in that position, or better, in five out of the 13 seasons since Ferguson retired in 2013. They have only twice finished second in that time, under Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunner Solskjaer.

Advertisement

This latest run, of two third-place finishes in the last five seasons, is their worst run since Ferguson, with the eighth and 15th-place finishes in the previous two seasons also being their worst returns in the last 36 years.

The revival under Michael Carrick, who replaced Ruben Amorim midway through last season, has been remarkable.

No Premier League team picked up more points (39) than United since Carrick took charge of a team that seemed destined for another bottom-half finish in the last campaign.

Champions League qualification was more of a fantasy than a dream when Carrick took over, and at one stage United found themselves relegation candidates after an abysmal opening few weeks.

To go from that position to contenders in less than a year would be a fairy tale for Carrick and the United fans, but if they start the new campaign in the same form that they finished the last, then anything could happen in what is seen as one of the most open title races in English top-flight history.

Who will replace Casemiro in midfield for Man Utd?

The biggest question that Carrick faces is how to replace Brazilian international Casemiro now that the central midfielder has moved to Inter Miami.

Although Bruno Fernandes dragged United up the table with a record number of English top-flight assists (21), the achievement would have been far more difficult without Casemiro’s best season for United since his 2022 move from Real Madrid.

Two of the biggest moves of the summer by United have been in that position, with United spending 85 million British pounds ($115m) on Andrey Santos from Chelsea, and also bringing in Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa.

The former is the most like-for-like replacement for his fellow countryman Casemiro, with the 22-year-old known for his more defensive duties, while Tielemans is seen as a more creative force, albeit a capable box-to-box operator as well.

It may be that the pair combine, leaving academy product Kobbie Mainoo to wait for his chance once more. Given the 21-year-old’s comeback from a non-playing member of the squad under Amorim to a performer who was called up to England’s World Cup squad, it is unlikely, however, that he won’t be given the chance to prove his case alongside Santos to begin.

Who will start in attack for Man Utd this season?

Where United do appear blessed with options is on the flank.

Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Patrick Dorgu, Amad Diallo and Marcus Rashford – back from his loan at Barcelona – will all vie for places on the wing.

Advertisement

The middle, though, is perhaps the biggest area of concern on the park for United.

Dutch international Joshua Zirkzee arrived from Bologna two seasons ago, but has failed to hold down a place. Benjamin Sesko was brought in last season for big money, and with an even bigger reputation. He has shown glimpses of why United paid 76.5 million euros ($89m) for his signing, rising by 8.5 million euros ($9.9m) in bonuses.

The 23-year-old Slovenian international scored 12 goals in 32 appearances in his debut campaign, on the back of 39 goals in 87 appearances in the two seasons previous for RB Leipzig.

Carrick will have the option to turn to Zirkzee, and Rashford and Cunha, through the middle, but it will be a concern that the burden of the only out-and-out goal scorer in the squad rests on Sesko.

Will Bruno Fernandes stay at Man Utd this season?

The noise surrounding Fernandes’s future at United has been loud for a number of seasons, with the Saudi Pro League having long courted the Portuguese playmaker.

The latest speculation is that the Turkish league, fresh from bringing in Mohamed Salah, will try to lure Fernandes away from Old Trafford.

At 31 years of age, it could be argued that Fernandes is coming into his prime as an attacking midfielder, all the years of talent now complemented by experience and resulting in his best season yet.

There has also been a theory that United may cash in on Fernandes, who has a year to run on his current deal – and with a recent history of unrest under the club’s new ownership.

It is understood, however, that United will now resist any bid for their captain, even with Galatasaray and Italian giants Juventus and AC Milan rumoured to be readying big bids.

Will Man Utd make more signings? What is the transfer news?

With only two signings this summer, Carrick has called for further reinforcements to make United true title contenders once again.

“Certainly, the situation is what it is as well, whether that’s finances or whatever,” he said. “For now, we’ve got to make the most of it, but we’ve got to keep pushing and push everything and every boundary that we can to be able to win again.”

The biggest transfer rumour linked to United for some time has been a move for Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The 22-year-old joined the Seagulls from French club Lille in 2023, and United have been admirers ever since. A 100-million-pound ($136m) price tag is understood to have been placed on Baleba’s head, however, and that could scupper the deal.

It is little surprise that strikers are also at the top of United’s agenda, with 23-year-old Igor Matanovic of Freiburg, 21-year-old Nicolo Tresoldi of Club Brugge and 20-year-old Kaua Elias of Shakhtar Donetsk all reportedly on their radar.

None are quite the blockbuster signing that will propel United from hopefuls to title expectants.

The other area that United seem eager to reinforce is at left back, where age and injuries seem to be against 31-year-old Luke Shaw.

Advertisement

German international David Raum of Leipzig is understood to be one option, while Lewis Hall might be tempted to be the latest jump from Newcastle’s ship.

United have been known to pull a rabbit out of the hat when it comes to signings, and their aura – especially with their Champions League return – will still attract the top names.

With their current transfer business, the sale of Fernandes can surely be ruled out. Regardless, it would be a mistake to believe that more moves in the market are not being prepared.

The signs are there that United could threaten Europe’s elite once more, but it seems that at least one more stellar name is required to spearhead the latest chapter of the comeback kings.