Does Guimaraes complete the midfield? Can Arsenal finally win the Champions League? And who is set for a breakout season?

Arsenal begin their first Premier League title defence in 22 years on Friday with a home game against newly promoted Coventry.

The Gunners, who lost in the Champions League final on penalties last season, are also hoping this is the season they can finally be crowned champions of Europe.

So the English champions face plenty of key talking points before the season – here are the five key ones.

Can Arsenal successfully defend title for the first time in 90 years?

With major rivals City and Liverpool rebuilding under Enzo Maresca and Andoni Iraola respectively, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta’s methods are tested and trusted after ⁠nearly seven years at the helm.

His well-established side will be confident they can defy history and win back-to-back titles for the first time since 1935.

They have also strengthened their squad with a few key signings – not least bringing in Bruno Guimaraes to bolster the midfield and replacing the outgoing Leandro Trossard with a likely upgrade in Greek winger Christos Tzolis.

But centre-back William Saliba’s long-term back injury will be a big blow for a side that won the league while conceding just 27 goals.

And the Gunners’ reliance on set-pieces may face more scrutiny from referees this season after some rule changes and some contentious flashpoints last season.

“Now, we have to show that we belong to this level and we want to increase and take this football club to a different dimension,” Arteta said.

His side were certainly impressive in their first competitive game of the season, sending a clear message of intent to their rivals as they cruised to a 3-0 win over Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

Can Arsenal finally win the Champions League?

Arsenal are the club with the most European Cup/Champions League appearances in history without ever lifting the trophy – 226 games and counting – and last season’s final loss to PSG on penalties in Budapest will sting for a long time.

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They had built the run to Budapest on defensive resilience, conceding only six goals in 14 European matches, and led through Kai Havertz inside six minutes. However, PSG equalised from the penalty spot and eventually won the shootout 4-3, with Gabriel Magalhaes missing the decisive kick.

PSG are now back-to-back champions chasing a three-peat, and Bayern Munich ran PSG very close in their semifinal. But Arteta’s side have shown they can compete with anyone in Europe – they just need to find that extra gear.

Does Guimaraes complete the midfield?

Arsenal’s marquee signing of the transfer window was Guimaraes from Newcastle for 75 million pounds ($101.5m). The versatile Brazilian captained his previous club and brings all-round quality and leadership to the Arsenal midfield, easing some of the pressure on Declan Rice, who struggled with injuries during the end of the season and at the World Cup.

Arteta seems to have little doubt that Guimaraes can adapt quickly to a title-defending side. He certainly slotted in well during the Community Shield win over City, impressing with some key tackles and spraying around some beautiful passes.

“He’s a warrior with a tremendous quality as well and intuition and leadership and charisma that is going to help us, that is going to really ignite something different in the team,” ‌Arteta said.

“He’s going to push everybody inside the team as well and that’s the type of player that we need.”

Can Gyokeres step up a level?

Arsenal fans were hoping that Viktor Gyokeres would be the club’s first reliable number nine for many years.

But while his first season delivered 14 Premier League goals and 21 in all competitions, it was a solid if unspectacular return.

With Arsenal having strengthened around him rather than bringing in competition up front, the pressure is on Gyokeres to kick on from a decent debut year into a prolific one.

Is Max Dowman set for a breakthrough season?

Dowman turned 16 in December, and the attacking midfielder scored a sensational stoppage-time winner against Everton in March to become the youngest scorer in Premier League history.

Arteta has been careful to strike a balance between exposure and protection, pointing to school commitments and workload management as much as footballing readiness in limiting Dowman’s appearances.

The youngster is likely to feature more in cup competitions this season, but if he performs to his apparent potential, Arteta may even feel compelled to play him in some of the biggest games of the season.