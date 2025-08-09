Manchester United complete Benjamin Sesko signing from RP Leipzig

The Slovenia striker was also a target for Newcastle United, having scored 39 times in two years for RP Leipzig.

Manchester United have signed Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko from Germany’s RB Leipzig on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club have announced.

The transfer fee is 76.5 million euros ($89m) with 8.5 million euros ($9.9m) in bonuses.

The 22-year-old, who joined Leipzig from the Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023, scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.

“The history of Manchester United is obviously very special, but what really excites me is the future,” Sesko said upon completing the deal on Saturday.

“When we discussed the project, it was clear that everything is in place for this team to continue to grow and compete for the biggest trophies again soon.

“From the moment that I arrived, I could feel the positive energy and family environment that the club has created. It is clearly the perfect place to reach my maximum level and fulfil all of my ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start learning from [manager] Ruben [Amorim] and connecting with my teammates to achieve the success that we all know we are capable of together.”

Manchester United, who finished 15th in the Premier League last season, have also signed forwards Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo for the new campaign, which starts at home against Arsenal on August 17.

Sesko had also been a target for Newcastle United, who are actively seeking replacements for wantaway striker Alexander Isak.