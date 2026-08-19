Will Arsenal repeat, could Man Utd win, and what about Liverpool? Breaking down the top clubs’ chances for 2026-27 season.

With the World Cup done and dusted, football’s attention returns to the club game – and nowhere captures the eye more than the richest and most competitive league in the world: The English Premier League.

Champions Arsenal overcame three successive runner-up finishes, and the Gunners are now the team to be shot down.

Manchester City appear the main threat, but the post-Pep Guardiola era got off to the worst start with a 3-0 thumping by Arsenal in the Community Shield.

Manchester United are resurgent, and Liverpool start the season under a new coach after a disappointing title defence last term, while Chelsea have spent heavily under new coach Xabi Alonso.

Here is Al Jazeera’s guide to the five clubs who could shape the title race.

⚽ ARSENAL

2025-26 Premier League: Champions – 85 points

Champions – 85 points Premier League titles: 4

4 Opening match: Coventry City (H), August 21

Coventry City (H), August 21 Key signings: Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis

Bruno Guimaraes, Christos Tzolis Key departures: Leandro Trossard

Overview

For years, the question was whether Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal could finally get over the line, and the answer was loud and clear last season. The Gunners conceded only 27 league goals, lost five matches and finished seven points clear of Manchester City to claim their first league trophy since 2003-04.

Rather than stand still and be content with what’s been achieved, Arsenal have strengthened from a position of power, and they appear to be following a familiar blueprint: Keep the core of a winning team intact and add quality reinforcements – the same formula that helped Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United and Guardiola’s Manchester City build eras of sustained dominance.

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The arrival of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle adds another proven midfielder to a group containing Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Martin Zubimendi, while Christos Tzolis gives Arteta another attacking option from the left.

Strengths

Arsenal’s greatest weapon is their balance. They can dominate possession, defend deep, win ugly at times and remain exceptionally dangerous from set pieces and counterattacks.

David Raya, William Saliba and Gabriel provide an impregnable backline rivalled by none; Rice gives them athleticism and authority in midfield; Odegaard offers invention; and Bukayo Saka remains one of the league’s most decisive attacking players. Guimaraes’s arrival could turn an already formidable midfield into an exceptional one.

Weaknesses

As with all newly crowned teams, being champions brings a different kind of pressure. Opponents will approach the Gunners differently, and every draw or defeat will inevitably lead to doubts about whether they can retain the title.

Their dependence on Saka for attacking inspiration almost cost them dearly last season. They need goals and creativity consistently from across the front line.

Players to watch

Saka remains the attacking reference point, and Rice has become equally fundamental to Arsenal’s identity, but it’s fair to say all eyes will be on new signings Guimaraes and winger Tzolis, who was the standout player in preseason games.

Key takeaway

Now that the psychological barrier has been removed, Arsenal have all the tools not only to retain the title but to do it in style. Can they repeat? It all depends on whether they can handle the pressure of expectations and become an even more ruthless side.

Prediction

Champions.

⚽ MANCHESTER CITY

2025-26 Premier League: 2nd – 78 points

2nd – 78 points Premier League titles: 8

8 2026-27 opening match: Bournemouth (Home) August 23

Bournemouth (Home) August 23 Key signing: Elliot Anderson

Elliot Anderson Key departures: Pep Guardiola, Rodri, Bernardo Silva

Overview

For Manchester City, the new season serves as an era-defining moment – it is the beginning of life after Guardiola.

This transition is made even more complicated by Rodri’s departure to Barcelona, presenting an enormous player gap for incoming manager Enzo Maresca. The Spanish international and Ballon d’Or winner was the heartbeat of Guardiola’s midfield, and replacing his control, intelligence and leadership will be Maresca’s biggest challenge.

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Also, City are closing in on gifted Moroccan teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi and chasing Chelsea’s midfielder Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian international is familiar with Maresca’s style and could add proven quality to a midfield undergoing major reconstruction.

Strengths

City’s greatest strength remains Erling Haaland.

With 27 goals and a third Golden Boot last season, the Norwegian striker scores goals at a rate no other player in the Premier League can match. With consistent service, City possess a proven match-winner who, in tight games, can make the difference in the title race.

Around Haaland there is considerable attacking variety. Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku offer power and direct running, Omar Marmoush provides pace and movement across the front line while Rayan Cherki can unlock packed defences through invention. City’s league-high 77 goals last season is evidence that scoring is not the club’s fundamental problem.

Furthermore, the offseason signing of England international Elliot Anderson and impending addition of Bouaddi would inject much-needed youth, athleticism and technical quality.

Weaknesses

City start the season with the weakest midfield lineup in years due to Rodri and Bernardo Silva’s exit.

The loss of Rodri leaves an unimaginably huge hole at the heart of City’s midfield. Anderson can fill some of what Rodri does, but cannot be seen as a like-for-like replace him.

Players to watch

Haaland starts the new season as a hot favourite to win a fourth Golden Boot and is entering the prime of his career.

If signed, Bouaddi would be an exciting new addition to the club. The Atlas Lions star has been the talking point of European football since his first senior appearance with Lille three years ago, before stealing the show at the 2026 World Cup.

Should his move from Lille be completed, the 18-year-old will arrive with enormous expectations given his technical composure, intelligence and maturity.

New signing Anderson will definitely be a force to be reckoned with, while up front it could be worth watching the chemistry between Marmoush and Semenyo.

Key takeaway

City’s biggest signing may be their new manager, Maresca. The players are talented enough to win the league, and the question is how well City will manage the departure of the team’s two leaders, Guardiola and Rodri.

Prediction

Second

Genuine title contenders.

⚽ CHELSEA

2025-26 Premier League: 10th – 52 points

10th – 52 points Premier League titles: 5

5 2026-27 opening match: Fulham (Away), August 24

Fulham (Away), August 24 Manager: Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso Key signings: Morgan Rogers

Morgan Rogers Key departures: Marc Cucurella

Overview

Chelsea emerge as one of the most intriguing and exciting sides before the new Premier League campaign.

After a series of turbulent seasons muddled with struggle and failure, the London club are set to put that behind them, essentially pressing the reset button.

With heavy investment, the appointment of a new manager and no European football, there is quiet optimism that Chelsea can mount a title challenge. However, the Blues are still undergoing a transitional period and incoming manager Alonso’s biggest obstacle will be to create an identity out of a young and bloated Chelsea squad.

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Strengths

Perhaps the biggest advantage for Chelsea this season will be their lack of European football.

The Blues are expected to go all out in the Premier League and capitalise on their rivals’ congested European schedules and injury concerns by fielding a rested, deep and fresh team for every domestic fixture. Match fatigue will not be a problem for Chelsea this season.

With Alonso’s appointment, Chelsea finally have a plan. The Spaniard’s tactically sophisticated approach and positional discipline will give Chelsea stability and structure, while his ability to adjust systems to opponents and flexibility in both possession and pressing would finally turn the Blues into a coherent team, rather than just a group of individual talent.

Weaknesses

The goalkeeper position remains a potential concern, and it’s surprising that for all the expensive recruitment, the club didn’t address it in the offseason. Robert Sanchez is a talented keeper, but his inconsistency has cost the team dearly. He conceded the most errors leading to goals in the entire league last season, according to Opta data tracking.

Another vulnerability might be Chelsea’s depth. While seemingly a major strength, a squad comprising more than 40 first-team players could give any manager major headaches when trying to create a consistent starting XI.

Players to watch

After a disappointing season and failing to make England’s World Cup squad, all eyes will be on Cole Palmer to see if he can regain his exploits of 2024/25 when he had 23 league goal contributions. If the creative midfielder can produce another season of that quality, Chelsea will have a legitimate game changer in their squad.

Morgan Rogers is another player who could be influential. After breaking the all-time Premier League transfer record at 117 million pounds ($158m), the English international is a highly talented and progressive goal threat from central and wide positions who some commentators believe could become a superstar at Chelsea.

Key takeaway

Chelsea have strengthened nearly every department on the pitch, and with Alonso taking the helm, the Blues seem to finally have an identity.

Prediction

Third.

⚽ LIVERPOOL

2025-26 Premier League: 5th – 60 points

5th – 60 points Premier League titles: 2

2 Opening match: Newcastle United (Away), August 23

Newcastle United (Away), August 23 Manager: Andoni Iraola

Andoni Iraola Key signings: Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo

Jeremy Jacquet, Victor Munoz, Ronald Araujo Key departures: Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate

Overview

Another title contender, another new manager.

Liverpool begin the season as perhaps the hardest contender to predict. The 2024-25 champions fell dramatically to fifth last season, losing 12 league matches, conceding 53 goals and ultimately leading to a managerial change with Andoni Iraola replacing Arne Slot.

Iraola’s previous job at Bournemouth was defined by aggression, pressing and direct attacking football. On paper, applying those principles to Liverpool’s superior individual talent is a recipe for success – but this is also a squad in transition.

Mohamed Salah’s departure leaves a big void that will not only be measured by goals but also by the loss of the team’s attacking reference point and most reliable match winner. The signing of left winger Victor Munoz from Osasuna is an attempt to reshape Liverpool’s attack after the popular Egyptian’s exit.

The preseason was far from ideal given the departures, defensive injuries and unconvincing performances. The club quickly acted with moves for Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo on loan and Jeremy Jacquet from Stade Rennais in an attempt to strengthen a depleted back line.

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Strengths

Despite all the issues, Liverpool still possess top-class players and an attacking culture capable of overwhelming opponents with pace, technical quality and attacking depth. Iraola’s high-energy football should suit Anfield, where momentum usually turns matches remarkably quickly.

Dominik Szoboszlai, who was one of the few bright spots last season, will be the primary source of energy, creativity and goals from midfield, while the new-look forward line is capable of providing variety and unpredictability.

Weaknesses

Salah’s departure will surely affect Liverpool’s productivity in front of goal, but it is defence that remains the biggest concern. The Reds were 12th in goals conceded last season, and they can’t seriously challenge Arsenal and Manchester City with this kind of generosity at the back.

At the front, Iraola’s aggressive style can also expose space behind the midfield when pressing is executed poorly.

Players to watch

Szoboszlai could become the defining player of the Iraola era. The Hungarian’s intensity and technical quality fit the new manager’s football almost perfectly. Munoz is expected to impress with his technical ability and blistering pace.

At the back, new addition Jacquet could surprise many and form a strong duo with Virgil van Dijk.

Key takeaway

Liverpool have the manager and the players to beat any team but need to fix their defence if they want to challenge.

Prediction

Fourth.

⚽ MANCHESTER UNITED

2025-26 Premier League: 3rd – 71 points

3rd – 71 points Premier League titles: 13

13 Opening match: Hull City (Away), August 22

Hull City (Away), August 22 Manager: Michael Carrick

Michael Carrick Key signings: Youri Tielemans, Andrey Santos

Overview

For the first time in years, Manchester United begin a Premier League season with evidence rather than nostalgia supporting talk of a potential title challenge. After a troubled start to last season, United are in a completely different position.

Their form towards the back end of last season earned Michael Carrick a permanent contract and provided a newfound solidarity that has reignited hope amongst supporters. Third place last season represented significant progress and earned United a return to the Champions League.

More importantly, Carrick restored a degree of identity and stability to a club that had spent too many seasons in the wilderness.

The arrival of Youri Tielemans should improve United’s ability to control possession through midfield, and the Belgian signing reflects Carrick’s intent on constructing a side capable of dictating matches. The question remains whether United are ready to make the enormous jump from good to great.

Strengths

United possess considerable attacking variety. Bruno Fernandes remains their creative heartbeat; Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo can attack opponents in different ways; while the signings of Andrey Santos and Tielemans bolster the midfield.

Managerial stability will also turn out to be beneficial to the Red Devils. With Carrick at the helm, the atmosphere has shifted – the gloom has lifted, and Old Trafford is brimming with hope.

Weaknesses

United conceded 50 league goals last season, significantly more than Arsenal’s 27 and City’s 35. This statistic alone illustrates the gap between United and the top two from last season.

The club’s questionable squad depth will be hugely tested by Champions League football this season, and a promising starting lineup is one thing; surviving four competitions is another.

Players to watch

Fernandes remains indispensable. His creativity and leadership continue to drive United, and the acquisition of Tielemans could allow the Portuguese star to roam higher up the pitch and build on last season’s exploits.

Tielemans’s arrival also provides the composure and control the midfield lacked last season. Another new arrival who could excel playing alongside Fernandes in the midfield is Andrey Santos, 22, who can provide line-breaking passes, energy and composure rarely seen in a player so young.

Key takeaway

United are still far from the finished product and are not yet ready to compete with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester City. Unless United can add depth with a key defensive signing, they will be up against it to finish in the top three again on the ladder.

Prediction

Fifth.