Casemiro makes Inter Miami debut despite MLS investigation into transfer

Casemiro plays, Messi sits out in his post-World Cup rest and Suarez scores to give Miami sixth straight MLS win.

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro made his debut for Inter Miami despite an ongoing investigation by Major League Soccer (MLS) into his transfer to the United States club.

The former Manchester United man played the full match as Inter Miami defeated Montreal 1-0 on Saturday. Last week, MLS said it was investigating a “tampering allegation” against the club following Casemiro’s arrival.

The league’s inquiry cast a shadow over the midfielder’s arrival, with MLS saying it would withhold details of a settlement between Inter Miami and LA Galaxy over Casemiro’s “discovery rights” until the review concludes.

Under MLS rules, clubs must negotiate discovery rights with any team that previously listed a player before signing him outside the draft or free agency. The Galaxy had held rights to Casemiro before he opted to join Miami instead.

Miami’s 1-0 win in Canada came courtesy of an 81st-minute Luis Suarez penalty. The spot kick was awarded after German Berterame banged heads with Montreal defender Efrain Morales in the box.

Berterame was knocked unconscious and taken away in an ambulance following the collision.

Inter Miami interim coach Guillermo Hoyos confirmed after the match that Berterame was conscious and “doing well”.

“The blow was very strong, but he is recovering,” Hoyos added.

Suarez sent a soft shot past Sebastian Breza for his ninth goal of the season and his sixth in the last three matches to give Inter Miami their sixth straight victory.

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Lionel Messi was rested once again as he continues his recovery following Argentina’s run to the World Cup final.