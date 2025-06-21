Five-time winners Real Madrid take on Mexico’s Pachuca in the group stage of FIFA Club World Cup in Charlotte.

Who: Real Madrid vs Pachuca

What: FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

When: Sunday, June 22,15:00 EDT | 12:00 PST | 19:00 GMT | 21:00 CEST

Spanish giants Real Madrid face Mexico’s Pachuca at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in a match that marks a rerun of the December FIFA Intercontinental Cup final.

Both sides are in need of a win in a group topped by Red Bull Salzburg.

Al Jazeera takes a look at a match that will heap the pressure on a potential loser.

How did Real Madrid and Pachuca fair in the first matches?

Real opened their tournament with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal as Federico Valverde missed the chance to hand Los Blancos all three points with a late penalty.

Gonzalo Garcia, who was stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real the lead before Ruben Neves levelled from the spot for the Saudi Pro League side before halftime.

The match was Xabi Alonso’s first in charge of Real since replacing Carlo Ancelotti as manager.

Pachuca were beaten 2-1 by Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg in their opening Group H fixture.

Oscar Gloukh gave Salzburg the lead just before the break. Bryan Gonzalez levelled in the 56th minute but Karim Onisiwo sealed the points with 14 minutes to play.

What is the latest on Kylian Mbappe?

Mbappe was discharged from the hospital on Thursday after experiencing an acute case of gastroenteritis.

It is not known when he will be able to play at the Club World Cup.

The French forward, who was in “rough shape” according to his coach Xabi Alonso, has not been able to train since last Sunday.

Gastroenteritis is also known as stomach flu, and symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhoea.

What happened the last time Real Madrid met Pachuca?

Real qualified directly for the final of FIFA’s Intercontinental Cup in December on account of winning the UEFA Champions League.

Pachuca, as North American champions, were required to qualify for the final – beating Egypt’s African champions Al Ahly to set up the meeting with Madrid in Qatar.

Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior were all on target as Real romped to a 3-0 win to lift the inaugural Intercontinental Cup.

The tournament effectively replaced the old format of the FIFA Club World Cup and will be played out exclusively by the continental champions from around the world each year.

How did Real Madrid qualify for the Club World Cup?

Real’s place at the tournament was confirmed by their 2022 UEFA Champions League final victory against Liverpool.

Their subsequent 2024 victory against Borussia Dortmund confirmed their meeting with Pachuca at last year’s Intercontinental Cup.

How did Pachuca qualify for the Club World Cup?

The Mexican side beat the Columbus Crew 3-0 in the 2024 final of North America’s continental club competition, the Concacaf Champions Cup.

Former English Premier League striker Salomon Rondon scored twice, with Miguel Rodriguez also netting, as Pachuca picked up a sixth continental title.

Cruz Azul beat Vancouver Whitecaps in last season’s CONCACAF Champions Cup final to set up their chance of appearing at the next FIFA Club World Cup.

How many Club World Cups have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid’s win against Al Hilal in the 2023 final was their fifth Club World Cup in its various previous guises.

That does not include lifting the inaugural FIFA Intercontinental Cup in December after their victory against Pachuca, despite that competition taking on the former format of the Club World Cup.

Real Madrid team news

Mbappe’s absence means Real are likely to stick with Garcia in attack.

Brazilian forward Endrick, who would usually act as Mbappe’s understudy, has been forced to sit out the tournament with a hamstring injury. Ferland Mendy is also an injury absentee from the tournament.

Antonio Rudiger could be in line for a return to action following his own injury layoff, although the game is likely to be too soon for Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Eduardo Camavinga.

Pachuca team news

Pachuca are set to name an unchanged side with no new injury worries, meaning a link-up in attack for former Premier League pairing Rondon and Kenedy once more.

The latter, a former Chelsea forward, is on loan from fellow Mexican club Real Valladolid.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Huijsen, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Rodrygo, G Garcia, Vinicius

Pachuca possible starting lineup:

Moreno; Rodriguez, Bauermann, Pereira, Gonzalez; Montiel, Pedraza, Palavecino; Dominguez, Rondon, Kenedy

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions):

L-W-W-W-D

Pachuca form guide (all competitions):

W-D-L-W-L

Head-to-head

Real’s 3-0 win against Pachuca in the Intercontinental Cup final last December is the only previous meeting between the sides.