Real Madrid sweep aside Pachuca to lift FIFA Intercontinental Cup in Qatar

Europe’s most successful club overcome Mexico’s Pachuca 3-0 at Lusail Stadium to win FIFA’s new look global club crown.

Real Madrid won the FIFA Intercontinental Cup after beating Mexico’s Pachuca 3-0 in a largely one-sided final in Qatar, with Kylian Mbappe, Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr all on target.

The Spanish giants did just enough to win comfortably on Wednesday and never looked likely to cede control, despite allowing the CONCACAF champions to threaten occasionally from counter-attacks at Lusail Stadium.

The Champions League winners opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a fine team goal that started with Jude Bellingham passing to Vinicius Jr, who ran past the goalkeeper before putting it on a plate for Mbappe, who tapped it into the empty net.

Rodrygo extended their lead with a lovely effort in the 52nd minute when he beat two defenders before cutting back inside and curling a fine strike into the top corner with his right foot.

Vinicius Junior, who won the FIFA Best men’s award on Tuesday, wrapped up an easy win for Real from the penalty spot in the 83rd minute after Oussama Idrissi fouled captain Lucas Vazquez inside the box.

Rodrygo hails FIFA Best winner Vinicius Junior

Having won three trophies in the original Intercontinental Cup, the predecessor to the current format that pitched the European and South American champions against each other, and five Club World Cups, Real have now won a combined total of nine global titles.

Advertisement

“We are very happy for another title,” Rodrygo told Spanish television channel Telecinco.

“I was a bit anxious with the goal because Jude [Bellingham] was in front of the goalkeeper, but he doesn’t interfere with the play, so I’m happy to help the team.

“Vinicius is great, he is playing really well right now and we are pleased to have him with us. We have a great team and we are delighted.”

Pachuca threatened with early strikes by Oussama Idrissi, Luis Rodriguez and Elias Montiel denied by keeper Thibaut Courtois, yet Real slowly started to take control of proceedings with Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo running the channels and Bellingham feeding both with dangerous passes into space.

Rodrygo and Bellingham had two great chances to score before Mbappe gave them the lead and Pachuca were lucky to go in at the break not to be losing by a wider margin as Real piled on the pressure.

After Rodrygo curled home Real’s second goal seven minutes into the second half, manager Carlo Ancelotti made several changes.

His side then wasted several opportunities before Vazquez appealed for a foul inside the box that the referee didn’t initially spot, but awarded a penalty after checking the VAR replay.

Vinicius’s spot-kick was low to the right and goalkeeper Carlos Moreno got a hand on it, but it wasn’t enough to keep it from finding the back of the net.

Advertisement

Real achievement for Ancelotti

Real’s triumph also marked a remarkable milestone for their manager, Carlo Ancelotti, as the Italian became the manager with the most titles in the club’s history with a total of 15 trophies.

The victory meant Ancelotti surpassed the late Miguel Munoz, whom he equalled in August by winning the European Super Cup against Atalanta.

“There are so many of them [titles]! I’m delighted, really happy … it’s a success story,” a smiling Ancelotti told Spanish television channel Telecinco.

“Today, I really liked the attitude from the players. Up front, they made the difference, Vinicius Jr had a great game. Offensively, we did well.

“We have a lot of quality. Kylian [Mbappe] had a good game, Rodrygo scored the second … We are very happy because we won a title far from home and in the middle of a busy season.”

The 65-year-old Ancelotti has one of the most decorated CVs in world football.

When he was lured back to Madrid for a second spell three years ago, following the departure of club great Zinedine Zidane, he knew that his only mission was to increase Real’s trophy haul and he has not disappointed.

He became the first manager to capture titles in each of Europe’s top five leagues — England, Spain, Germany, Italy and France — and has guided Real Madrid to two Champions League and LaLiga doubles in three seasons.

Ancelotti’s Real Madrid silverware includes three Champions League titles, two Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two Spanish League titles, two Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and, now, one Intercontinental Cup title.

The legacy of the #FIFAIntercontinentalCup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/IpHENAuiyr — FIFA Club World Cup (@FIFACWC) December 18, 2024