Real Madrid star Mbappe hospitalised at FIFA Club World Cup

The Real Madrid, France international forward Kylian Mbappe is being treated for gastroenteritis at FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been hospitalised with an acute case of gastroenteritis, the Spanish club says.

World Cup winner Mbappe missed Madrid’s opening game at the FIFA Club World Cup against Saudi Arabian team Al Hilal in Miami on Wednesday because of a fever.

Coach Xabi Alonso said he hoped the France international would be available for the team’s next game against Pachuca on Sunday.

Mbappe’s hospitalisation, however, casts doubt over what part he might be able to play in the monthlong tournament in the United States.

“Our player Kylian Mbappe is suffering from an acute case of gastroenteritis and has been admitted to hospital in order to undergo a series of tests and follow the appropriate course of treatment,” Madrid said in a statement on Thursday.

Gastroenteritis is also known as the stomach flu, and symptoms can include vomiting and diarrhoea.

Real drew the match with Al Hilal 1-1 and missed the chance to seal all three points when Federico Valverde missed a late penalty.

Mbappe had trained with the Madrid squad in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Sunday but was absent from the final session on Tuesday before the match.

The forward’s last match was France’s international against Germany in the third-place playoff at the UEFA Nations League.

France were eliminated by Spain in a 5-4 thriller in the semifinals, where Mbappe netted his side’s opening goal.