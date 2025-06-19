Messi inspires Inter Miami to win against Porto at Club World Cup

Lionel Messi hits late winner against Porto to push Inter Miami to verge of qualification at FIFA Club World Cup.

Lionel Messi scored his first goal of the expanded FIFA Club World Cup with an exquisite free kick to inspire Inter Miami to a 2-1 victory over two-time European champions Porto.

The Herons trailed 1-0 at the break, but Telasco Segovia tied it two minutes into the second half off a cross into the box from Marcelo Weigandt.

Then it was time for the 37-year-old Argentinian to add a trademark goal to a resume that already assures he’ll go down as one of the game’s greatest stars.

Samu Omorodion scored on a penalty kick in the opening minutes after a video review for the Portuguese club’s first goal of the tournament.

Both teams were held to scoreless draws in their opening Group A matches.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano praised his side’s performance level against a side regarded as among the elite in Europe.

“We were working really, really hard against a team that have a lot of quality and a high level, but today, we showed to the world and to ourselves that we can compete against any team,” Inter’s Argentinean manager said.

“This match, the first half was very, very good, also. The players understood that they can do it. When we are together, when we are next to our teammates, we can do something amazing.”

Messi was taken down just outside the penalty area by Rodrigo Mora on a run down the middle of the field.

The crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium was chanting “Messi!” Messi! Messi!” before his left-footed blast cleared the Porto wall and ripped the net in the top right corner in the 54th minute.

Inter Miami returns to South Florida on Monday, knowing a victory over Brazilian club Palmeiras at Hard Rock Stadium will lock up its spot in the Round of 16.

In desperate need of a win, Porto closes out group play against Egypt’s Al Ahly at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.