Real Madrid draw 1-1 with Al Hilal in lively FIFA Club World Cup opener for the Spanish and Saudi giants in Miami.

Real Madrid laboured to a 1-1 draw against a spirited Al Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup as Xabi Alonso’s managerial debut failed to launch in Florida.

The 15-time European champions delivered only flashes of promise on Wednesday in searing Miami heat at a nearly sold-out Hard Rock Stadium.

Gonzalo Garcia, stepping in for the fever-stricken Kylian Mbappe, gave Real the lead in the 34th minute with a composed finish after a fine passing move on the right flank.

Portuguese international midfielder Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before halftime, stepped up and sent keeper Thibaut Courtois the wrong way, as Simone Inzaghi’s men showed defensive grit and enough attacking intent to rattle their illustrious opponents.

A last-gasp missed penalty from Federico Valverde summed up a day when Real’s legs, and ideas, wilted in the heat and humidity.

Defeat would have been hard on Al Hilal under new coach Simone Inzaghi. Saudi Arabia’s most successful team had its own chances to win at Hard Rock Stadium before a VAR call saw Madrid awarded the late spot kick.

“The first half was not as good as the second; we improved and had better chances and control,” said Alonso, evaluating his side’s performance with the official broadcaster of the event, DAZN.

“Every game, we need to take positives, we can learn and keep improving.”

On the heat in Miami that hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius), Alonso added, “It was a really demanding environment.”

While it was an underwhelming start for Alonso, Inzaghi’s Al Hilal made an early statement of its potential by holding its own against the Spanish power.

It might have been even better. Leonardo had three chances in front of goal and failed to hit the target. Had star striker Aleksandar Mitrovic been fit and available, Al Hilal could have been celebrating a win.

RB Salzburg and Pachuca meet in the other Group H fixture later on Wednesday.

Real will next face the Mexican side on Sunday, while Al Hilal will take on Salzburg in what could prove a decisive clash for qualification to the knockout stage.

Alonso’s was not the only debut as Trent Alexander-Arnold made his first start for Los Blancos since joining from Liverpool.

“Incredible day to have made a debut for Real Madrid, almost every player dreams of it,” the England international defender told DAZN.

“Of course, there is disappointment not to have won the game, and that is the mentality you need as a Real player – to expect to win every game.

“Disappointed not to do that, but there were a lot of positives in the second half.

“We kept the ball better in the second half, in the heat here, it’s best to keep hold of it for as long as you can and let the other side do the running.

“We made them sit deep in the second half, put crosses in and got shots off. We had the late penalty, but these things happen in football.”

Alexander-Arnold confirmed his move to Real Madrid before the end of the season, having revealed he would not be renewing his contract with his boyhood club, and Premier League champions, Liverpool.

The 26-year-old added that he has already noticed the difference in size of the club since moving to Real, “We dominated the stands today as well, and the support was amazing. I felt support from the moment I signed for the club,” he said.

“Their fan base is truly global. You feel it everywhere, from the hotel to social media.”