Which teams have reached the World Cup quarter-finals?

Six teams have booked their place in the quarter-finals after a series of thrilling round-of-16 matches in Qatar.

World Cup 2022 is in the business end of things. The knockouts are under way and qualification for the quarter-finals is heating up.

Below are the teams that have advanced into the last eight:

Argentina have their star player Lionel Messi and a goalkeeping error from Mat Ryan to thank for overcoming a heroic Australian performance in the round of 16.

The Socceroos frustrated Argentina for large parts of the game, and despite the wild celebrations at the end, Argentinian fans will have their concerns going into a game against stronger opposition.

Argentina will meet the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, a team that came into the tournament in a fine run of form and are yet to lose. Argentina lost their opener against Saudi Arabia but won the next three.

Group previous performance:

Round of 16

The 2018 World Cup finalists just never seem to get tired. On Monday, they beat Japan on penalties to reach the quarter-finals, where they will face Brazil.

Croatia have only won one game in normal time, against Canada in this World Cup.

Group performance:

Round of 16:

The Oranje progressed after overcoming a spirited USA in a no-nonsense 3-1 win. The North American team dominated possession and registered more shots on target, but Netherlands’ defence, marshalled by Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk, easily dealt with the attacking threat.

However, Argentina, who boast Lionel Messi in their ranks, will offer a much greater threat going forward.

Group performance:

Round of 16:

Another favourite to win the tournament, France delivered on expectations and beat Poland 3-1 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Led by Olivier Giroud – who surpassed Thierry Henry as the best scorer for the national side at 52 international goals – and current tournament top marksman Kylian Mbappe, Les Blues will meet Gareth Southgate’s England on Saturday.

France won the World Cup in 1998 and 2018.

Group performance:

Round of 16:

France 3-1 Poland

Brazil stormed into the quarter-finals with an overwhelming 4-1 victory over South Korea, scoring all their goals in the first 36 minutes of the game. They go on to face Croatia in the first match of the quarter-finals on Friday at 6pm (15:00 GMT).

The Selecao have claimed the World Cup five times and are the pre-tournament favourites to win a record-extending sixth title.

Group performance:

Round of 16:

England secured a spot in the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over African champions Senegal. The Three Lions are set to meet reigning champions France on Saturday.

England won the World Cup in 1966 and finished fourth in 2018.

Group performance:

Round of 16: