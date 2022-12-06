Photos: Stunning play by Brazil steamrolls South Korea 4-1

Brazilian superstar Neymar returned from injury to help his side crush the World Cup hopes of a plucky South Korea in a 4-1 game dominated by the South Americans.

The carnage started early with Brazil’s Vinicius Jr opening up the scoring at Doha’s Stadium 974 in the seventh minute when he converted a cross from Neymar.

Three further goals delivered by Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta before the end of the first half all went unanswered.

The South Koreans, who came back to life in the second half as they fought to prevent Brazil from walking away with the match, managed to keep the indomitable Brazilians from finding the back of their net for the remainder of the game.

That spirited second-half effort bought them a solitary goal from Paik Seung-ho in the 77th minute, which barely dented the South American juggernaut as they barrelled towards victory and their eighth straight World Cup quarter-finals.

Brazil will now face Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Friday, December 9, 2022.