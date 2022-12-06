In Pictures

Photos: Stunning play by Brazil steamrolls South Korea 4-1

The South American juggernaut barrelled over South Korea and on to their eighth straight World Cup quarter-final match.

A victorious Richarlison celebrates Brazil's victory.
A victorious Richarlison throws his hands in the air in celebration of Brazil's crushing 4-1 victory over South Korea [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Wojtek Arciszewski
Published On 6 Dec 2022

Brazilian superstar Neymar returned from injury to help his side crush the World Cup hopes of a plucky South Korea in a 4-1 game dominated by the South Americans.

The carnage started early with Brazil’s Vinicius Jr opening up the scoring at Doha’s Stadium 974 in the seventh minute when he converted a cross from Neymar.

Three further goals delivered by Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta before the end of the first half all went unanswered.

The South Koreans, who came back to life in the second half as they fought to prevent Brazil from walking away with the match, managed to keep the indomitable Brazilians from finding the back of their net for the remainder of the game.

That spirited second-half effort bought them a solitary goal from Paik Seung-ho in the 77th minute, which barely dented the South American juggernaut as they barrelled towards victory and their eighth straight World Cup quarter-finals.

Brazil will now face Croatia at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on Friday, December 9, 2022.

A smiling Brazil fan celebrates in the stands.
Brazil's fans celebrated in the stands before the match against South Korea at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Fans of South Korea get ready to watch the game.
South Korea came into the match against Brazil as underdogs but that did not deter their fans from celebrating prior to kick-off. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans cheering in the stands prior to the start of the match. One of them is holding a replica of the golden World Cup trophy.
Brazilian fans hold a replica World Cup trophy as they celebrate prior to the match against South Korea. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A Brazil fan looks on with their face painted in the colours of the Brazilian flag and wearing similar-coloured sunglasses.
Brazilian fans flocked to Stadium 974 feeling confident about their team’s chances of beating South Korea and progressing to the quarter-finals. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Vinicius Junior handles the ball in front of a South Korean defender.
Brazil's Vinicius Jr started quickly, scoring the opening goal in the 7th minute of the game after a cross from Neymar. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Neymar congratulates Vinicius Jr after his goal.
Neymar congratulates Vinicius Jr on scoring the opening goal. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Kim Seung-gyu, on his knees, looks back to watch the ball enter his net after a penalty shot by Brazil's Richarlison.
South Korea's goalkeeper Kim Seung-gyu watches as a penalty shot by Brazil hits the back of his net. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A huge Pele banner is unfurled in the stands. It reads: "Pele, get well soon."
Brazil fans at Stadium 974 unveil a large flag emblazoned with an image of Brazilian footballing legend Pele, who has been hospitalised in Brazil where he is receiving treatment for a respiratory infection. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil fans celebrate their team's fourth goal in the first half of the match against South Korea.
Brazil fans celebrate after their side scores a crushing fourth goal in the first half of the match against South Korea. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
A seemingly dejected Korea fan watches his side down 4-0 at the half.
A South Korea fan looks dejected as his side ends first-half play down 4-0 to Brazil. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Cho Gue-sung in action against two Brazilian players.
South Korea's Cho Gue-sung in action against Brazil's Marquinhos and Gleison Bremer in the second half of the match, which saw the Korean side come to life and prevent Brazil from scoring more goals. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
South Korea's Paik Seung-ho kicks at the ball to score from just outside Brazil's box in the 77th minute of the game.
South Korea's Paik Seung-ho scores from just outside Brazil's box in the 77th minute of the game. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
South Korea fans celebrating their side's first and only goal of the match against Brazil.
South Korea fans celebrate their side's only goal of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Brazil celebrating their victory over South Korea.
A joyous Brazilian team celebrate their 4-1 victory over South Korea and their advance to the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2022. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]