In Pictures
How Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco
Croatia’s World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start with a 0-0 draw against a battling Morocco.
Published On 23 Nov 2022
Croatia kicked off their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against a spirited Morocco side.
Chances were few and far between at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday as an even Group F contest produced little action.
This was the third goalless draw in nine games at the tournament held in Qatar so far.
Croatia next face Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will square off against Belgium.
