How Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco

Croatia’s World Cup campaign got off to a stuttering start with a 0-0 draw against a battling Morocco.

Morocco vs Croatia promised much but delivered nothing on the score board. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
By Showkat Shafi
Published On 23 Nov 2022

Croatia kicked off their World Cup campaign with a goalless draw against a spirited Morocco side.

Chances were few and far between at Al Bayt Stadium on Wednesday as an even Group F contest produced little action.

This was the third goalless draw in nine games at the tournament held in Qatar so far.

Croatia next face Canada on Sunday, when Morocco will square off against Belgium.

Croatian fans arrive at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the match. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans cheer at Al Bayt Stadium at the start of the World Cup match. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Morocco's Noussair Mazraoui in action during the game. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
The Moroccan team went on the attack at the start of the match. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
The Croatian gallery cheers during the match, trying hard to be as loud as the Moroccan fans that outnumbered them. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric heads the ball. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans clearly outnumbered the Croatian support during the match. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Croatia's masked Josko Gvardiol in action during the match. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Moroccan fans focused on the match, hoping and praying for at least one point. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
The Croatian team in action during the match as they go in for an attack. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Croatia's Andrej Kramaric challenges for the ball as Croatia struggled to break down Morocco's defence. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
Croatia's Luka Modric attacks during the game, shepherding his players. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]
The game ended in a stalemate. [Showkat Shafi/ Al Jazeera]