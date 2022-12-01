Al Thumama, Qatar – Morocco have defeated Canada 2-1 to book their place in the round of 16 of the football World Cup in Qatar.

Hakim Ziyech gave Morocco the lead in the fourth minute, before Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, December 1. Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute gave Canada some hope, but nothing changed for the remaining part of the game.

The final whistle sent Morocco players storming out on the pitch to celebrate, as their fans in the stands erupted in joy.

It is the second time in Morocco’s history that they have progressed past the group stage of the World Cup, the first being in 1986 in Mexico.

Canada, meanwhile, will return home without earning any points, as they had done in their only other World Cup appearance, also in Mexico, 36 years ago.