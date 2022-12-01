In Pictures

Gallery|Qatar World Cup 2022

Morocco’s historic win over Canada to secure World Cup advance

Morocco finish with a famous 2-1 win over Canada, qualifying at the top of the group.

Morocco coach Walid Regragui is thrown into the air by his players and staff [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
By Sorin Furcoi and Alexandra Stanescu
Published On 1 Dec 2022

Al Thumama, Qatar – Morocco have defeated Canada 2-1 to book their place in the round of 16 of the football World Cup in Qatar.

Hakim Ziyech gave Morocco the lead in the fourth minute, before Youssef En-Nesyri made it 2-0 at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday, December 1. Nayef Aguerd’s own goal in the 40th minute gave Canada some hope, but nothing changed for the remaining part of the game.

The final whistle sent Morocco players storming out on the pitch to celebrate, as their fans in the stands erupted in joy.

It is the second time in Morocco’s history that they have progressed past the group stage of the World Cup, the first being in 1986 in Mexico.

Canada, meanwhile, will return home without earning any points, as they had done in their only other World Cup appearance, also in Mexico, 36 years ago.

 

A Canadian fan dressed in his team's colours ahead of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Canada goalkeeper Milan Borjan catches the ball early in the first half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
In 1986, Canada did not manage to score a goal. This tournament, their tally was two goals. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco needed just one point to advance to the next stage. In the end, they got all three to their group with seven points, ahead of Croatia, who finished second with five. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco players celebrate after Hakim Ziyech put them up front. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Chelsea winger Ziyech, who had retired from international football due to a disagreement with former coach Vahid Halilhodzic, was recalled to the team for the tournament and has been one of its star players. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Canada will host the next World Cup, along with the United States and Mexico. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco fans go wild after En-Nesyri widened the lead to 2-0. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Canada pressured Morocco in the second half, but failed to prevent defeat. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Alistair Johnston comes close, in Canada's biggest chance to score in the second half. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco players rushed towards the stands at Al Thumama Stadium to celebrate with their fans after the end of the match. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco's Jawad El Yamiq celebrates his team's historic achievement. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]
Morocco fans said they were going to celebrate all night. [Sorin Furcoi/Al Jazeera]