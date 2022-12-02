World Cup: South Korea slide into final 16 after beating Portugal

A 2-1 victory sees South Korea join Portugal in the knockout stages after Uruguay’s 2-0 win over Ghana proves not enough to advance.

Hwang Heechan’s 90th-minute winner has put South Korea through to the round of 16 at the World Cup with a 2-1 win over Portugal.

Hwang made his strike after captain Son Heungmin sprinted the length of the pitch in possession to provide the assist at Qatar’s Education City Stadium.

Portugal opened the scoring after five minutes thanks to Ricardo Horta.

Group H was so competitive that it wasn’t until eight minutes after the final whistle blew that South Korea knew their fate: Uruguay’s 2-0 victory against Ghana was not enough to edge Son’s men on goal difference.

More to follow.