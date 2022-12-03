Netherlands dominate USA in first knock-out World Cup match

The Netherlands have put three goals past the USA to book a place in the football World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar.

Despite scoring once, the USA posed little challenge to their opponents, who repeatedly outclassed the Stars and Stripes at the Khalifa International Stadium on Saturday.

Matt Turner in the USA goal produced some spectacular saves to deny the Dutch a larger scoreline, while his opposite number Andries Noppert was called upon far less frequently.

Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that sent the Dutch to the next round.

Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the US deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over Noppert and into the net.

Runners-up in 1974, 1978 and 2010, the Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face either Argentina or Australia on Friday.