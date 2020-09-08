A Saudi court reduced sentences of those convicted of killing the Washington Post columnist.

Saudi Arabia is facing international criticism after closing the trial of those who murdered the journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

A court overturned five death sentences, reducing them to 20-year prison terms instead. Three others were jailed for between seven and 10 years.

Those behind the hit squad that killed Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul escaped punishment, as did de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely believed to have ordered the assassination.

Khashoggi's fiancee, the United Nations, and human rights groups have condemned the secret trial.

So will we ever find out the full details of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Ali al-Ahmed - Director at the Institute for Gulf Affairs and a former Saudi political prisoner

Sherif Mansour - Middle East and North Africa coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists

Khalil Jahshan - Executive director of the Arab Center Washington, DC

Source: Al Jazeera