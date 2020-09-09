Scientists urge leaders not to forget about climate crisis while battling COVID-19.

As the world focuses on the coronavirus pandemic, many experts are warning of a far more dangerous threat - climate change.

The world continues to heat up faster than predicted, and small island nations in the Pacific and the Caribbean are bearing the brunt.

Scientists and the United Nations are urging governments to create "green" COVID-19 economic recovery plans that prioritise renewable energy.

In a special episode in collaboration with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Al Jazeera asks - can recovery from a global health crisis help heal our environment as well?

Presenter: Nick Clark

Guests:

Simon Stiell - Minister of Climate Resilience and the Environment in Grenada

Brooke Takala - Secretary-general of the Marshall Islands Red Cross Society

Jagan Chapagain - IFRC secretary-general

Source: Al Jazeera News