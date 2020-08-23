Several countries are reporting some of their biggest numbers since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Nearly nine months since the new coronavirus was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the COVID-19 disease it causes appears to be spreading faster than ever around the world.

Some countries are reporting their highest daily infection rates.

India passed three million cases after recording just under 70,000 on Sunday.

South Korea - a country praised for its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic - has reported its highest daily total since March, while Germany, France, Spain and Italy are also recording rising daily figures.

Should we be worried, and are further lockdowns needed?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Dr Ahsan Ullah Chaudhry - Front line urgent care doctor in the UK's National Health Service or NHS

Dr Arisina Ma - President of Hong Kong Public Doctors' Association

Dr Matthew Fox - Professor of epidemiology, Boston University School of Public Health

Source: Al Jazeera News