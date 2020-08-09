Lebanon was in a dire state even before the enormous explosion which wrecked much of the capital, Beirut, on Tuesday.
The government is bankrupt, the currency is almost worthless and millions of Lebanese are jobless.
The explosion made things worse by destroying the main port for a nation heavily reliant on food imports.
Some 300,000 people made homeless in Beirut have received little help from the government. Lebanon is also home to 1.5 million Syrian refugees.
How will aid organisations deal with the challenge?
Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom
Guests:
Violet Speek-Warnery - Deputy Lebanon representative for UNICEF
Carlo Gherardi - Lebanon director, Norwegian Refugee Council
Basma Tabaja - Deputy head of delegation, International Commitee of the Red Cross, Lebanon
Source: Al Jazeera News