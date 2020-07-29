A report reveals record number of activists killed in 2019, with 40 percent from Indigenous communities.

Environmental activists are being arrested, jailed and killed for trying to protect our planet.

A UK-based group, Global Witness, has recorded the highest number of murders since it began its annual survey a decade ago: 212 people were killed in 2019 for campaigning against issues such as illegal logging, mining and deforestation.

Forty percent of the victims were from Indigenous communities.

What's behind the rise in these attacks and will the perpetrators be brought to justice?

Presenter: Imran Khan

Guests:

Chris Madden - Senior campaigner at Global Witness and author of the report

Sam Cowie - Multimedia journalist in Brazil

Wahyu Perdana - Campaign manager at the Indonesian Forum for the Environment

Source: Al Jazeera News