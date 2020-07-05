Tehran triggers dispute mechanism, saying European powers are not keeping up their part of the agreement.

Iran is expressing frustration at attempts to save the 2015 nuclear deal. It has triggered a mechanism to resolve issues with the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

The Iranian foreign minister sent a letter to European leaders on Friday, accusing them of not living up to their side of the agreement.

Javad Zarif says Tehran has now triggered the dispute mechanism of the agreement six times.

The Europeans, Russia and China have been trying to salvage the deal after the United States pulled out in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

Since then, Tehran has been rolling back its commitments.

But with the US determined to keep isolating Iran, is the agreement still worth saving?



Presenter: Imran Khan



Guests:

Abas Aslani - senior research fellow at the Center for Middle East Strategic Studies

Gunter Mulack - executive director at the German Orient Institute and a former German diplomat

Thomas Countryman - chairman of the Arms Control Association in the US, and a former US assistant secretary of state for International Security and Nonproliferation

Source: Al Jazeera News